BRIEF-S&P 500 to add United Rentals, Universal Health Services; drop Graham Holdings, Peabody Energy
September 12, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 12 (Reuters) - * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Inc Universal Health

Services Inc to join S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says United Rentals Universal Health Services to

replace Graham Holdings Co Peabody Energy Corp in S&P 500 * S&P Dow jones indices says Graham, Peabody to move to S&P midcap 400 * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to make indexes more representative of

their market capitalization ranges * S&P Dow jones indices says changes to be made after close of trading on

September 19

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
