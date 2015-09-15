Jeff Bezos' rocket company expanding to Florida

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is ramping up his investment in commercial space, with plans for a rocket manufacturing plant and launch site in Florida, officials said on Tuesday.

“This is... the evolution of a new commercial space industry in Florida,” said Frank DiBello, president of Space Florida, a state-backed economic development agency that spearheaded the project.

Bezos’ space company, Blue Origin, will spend more than $200 million on the project, which will complete against industry behemoth United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, as well as privately owned SpaceX, founded and operated by technology entrepreneur Elon Musk. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Daniel Grebler)