Blue Origin successfully tests capsule safety, lands booster

Oct 5 (Reuters) - A rocket owned by Jeff Bezos' space company Blue Origin blasted off from Texas on Wednesday then unexpectedly landed itself intact after the crew capsule separated and parachuted to the desert floor in a successful test of safety systems.

Blue Origin engineers had expected searing exhaust from the capsule's motor would tip over the New Shepard rocket, causing it to shut down and then crash in a massive fireball in the desert. (Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Joseph White and Andrew Hay)