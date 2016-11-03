FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Israel's Spacecom to get $196 mln from IAI's insurers this month
November 3, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 10 months ago

Israel's Spacecom to get $196 mln from IAI's insurers this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* Israel's Space Communication Ltd said on Thursday it will receive by November 24 payment of $196 million from Israel Aerospace Industries' (IAI) insurers for the loss of the Amos-6 satellite.

* This does not include $10 million Spacecom said it is entitled to as compensation from IAI for the delay in completion of the Amos-6.

* Spacecom said it is demanding that IAI pay it this sum.

* Spacecom's communications satellite was destroyed in September when a Falcon 9 rocket belonging to Elon Musk's SpaceX exploded during preparations for a routine test firing in Florida. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

