FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rosetta lander starts descent to comet in historic space mission
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 12, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Rosetta lander starts descent to comet in historic space mission

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - European scientists launched a probe from spaceship Rosetta on Wednesday in an historic attempt to examine the surface of a comet, starting a seven-hour descent that is seen as the most difficult phase of a ten-year mission.

The European Space Agency earlier gave the final go-ahead for separation of the lander, named Philae, from Rosetta, which has been orbiting comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko since August.

“Now it’s up to gravity to bring it down,” Stefan Ulamec, Philae Lander Manager from German Aerospace Center DLR said.

The probe is expected to touch down at around 1530 GMT and confirmation of the landing is expected some 30 minutes later. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Maria Sheahan; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.