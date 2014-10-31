Virgin Galactic spaceship crashes during Calif. test flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 31 (Reuters) - A suborbital passenger spaceship being developed by Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic crashed during a test flight on Friday at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California, officials said.

Two pilots were aboard the spaceship, which was undergoing its first powered test flight since January. It was not immediately known if they were able to parachute to safety.

On Tuesday, Orbital Sciences suffered a high-profile rocket launch explosion after liftoff from Wallops Island, Virginia. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by David Adams and James Dalgleish)