One killed, 1 injured in crash of Virgin Galactic spacecraft -CNN, CNBC

LOS ANGELES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - One person was killed and a second person seriously injured on Friday in the crash of a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship during a test flight in the Mojave Desert in California, CNN and CNBC reported, citing the California Highway Patrol.

At least two pilots were aboard the spacecraft, which was undergoing its first powered test flight since January, according to the Mojave Air and Space Port. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles and Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by Eric Beech)