Virgin Galactic spaceship insured for $40-50 mln, lead underwriter AIG-sources

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Virgin Galactic spaceship which crashed on Friday was insured against losses totalling around $40-50 million, and the lead underwriter was AIG, two insurance sources said on Monday.

AIG declined to comment.

The spacecraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert during a test flight, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

Virgin Galactic is the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)