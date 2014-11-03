FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Virgin Galactic spaceship insured for $40-50 mln, lead underwriter AIG-sources
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Virgin Galactic spaceship insured for $40-50 mln, lead underwriter AIG-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of JLT as broker, quote, background)

By Carolyn Cohn and Richa Naidu

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Virgin Galactic spaceship which crashed on Friday was insured against losses totalling around $40-50 million and the lead underwriter was AIG, insurance sources said on Monday.

AIG declined to comment.

British insurance and brokerage services provider Jardine Lloyd Thompson confirmed that it was the broker on the deal.

“We act on behalf of Virgin Galactic and are providing every assistance, as is appropriate in these tragic circumstances,” JLT said in a statement.

Virgin Galactic is the fledgling space tourism company of billionaire British entrepreneur Richard Branson.

The spacecraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert during a test flight, killing one pilot and injuring the other.

The estimated insured losses are similar to those for the unmanned U.S. supply rocket which exploded last week.

But the Virgin Galactic spaceship was insured under an aviation “hull and liability” policy, in contrast to the supply rocket which was insured in the space market, insurance specialists said.

The Lloyd’s of London insurance market plays a key role in aviation insurance, with gross written premium at Lloyd’s totalling more than $1 billion in 2013, according to the International Underwriting Association. (Editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.