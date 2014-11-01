FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Police confirm identities of pilots in Virgin spaceship crash
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 1, 2014 / 10:18 PM / 3 years ago

Police confirm identities of pilots in Virgin spaceship crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The pilot killed in the crash of the Virgin Galactic spaceship has been identified as Michael Alsbury, and the pilot who survived is Peter Siebold, Kern County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ray Pruitt said on Saturday.

Alsbury, 39, was from Tehachapi, California, Pruitt said. The 43-year-old Siebold, who ejected from Virgin Galactic SpaceShipTwo and parachuted to the ground, suffered moderate to major injuries in the crash and was being treated at Antelope Valley Hospital, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. (Reporting By Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.