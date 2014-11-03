Virgin Galactic appears to have broken apart in flight - NTSB head

MOJAVE, Calif., Nov 2 (Reuters) - The head of the federal agency examining last week’s fatal crash of a Virgin Galactic passenger spaceship during a test flight in California’s Mojave Desert said on Sunday the vehicle appears to have broken apart in flight.

“The debris field indicates an in-flight breakup,” Christopher Hart, acting chairman of the National Transportation Safety Board, told Reuters during a interview.

“We’ll know that for certainty when we look at all the sources we have,” he said.

The NTSB is leading the investigation into Friday’s crash of SpaceShipTwo, which was undergoing its first powered test flight since January when it crashed, spreading debris over a 5-mile (8 km) swath of the Mojave Desert north of Los Angeles.

One pilot was killed and another was badly injured. (Editing By Cynthia Osterman)