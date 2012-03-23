FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ariane rocket heads for International Space Station
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 23, 2012 / 4:51 AM / 6 years ago

Ariane rocket heads for International Space Station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KOUROU, French Guiana, March 23 (Reuters) - A European Ariane rocket blasted off from French Guiana on Friday carrying supplies to the International Space Station (ISS), space officials said.

Built by an industrial consortium led by EADS ASTRIUM, a division of European industrial giant EADS, the unmanned vessel is designed to deliver fuel, food, clothing and oxygen to the ISS crew as well as spare parts.

The cargo vessel is scheduled to dock with the ISS on March 28 and remain attached until August.

Reporting by Franck Leconte in Kourou, French Guiana; Additional reporting by Alexander Miles

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.