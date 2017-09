LUXEMBOURG, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European nations agreed on Tuesday to develop a new Ariane 6 space rocket for a first launch in 2020, the French and German research ministers announced on Tuesday.

Ministers from the European Space Agency’s 20 member countries also approved an 8 billion euro ($9.9 billion) budget for the agency over 10 years, the ministers told reporters in Luxembourg. ($1 = 0.8064 euros) (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer)