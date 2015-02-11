FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe's spaceplane launch delayed due to ground problems
February 11, 2015 / 1:30 PM / 3 years ago

Europe's spaceplane launch delayed due to ground problems

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The launch of a European experimental spaceplane was delayed on Wednesday due to an unspecified problem at the European Space Agency’s (ESA) spaceport in French Guiana.

ESA’s Intermediate eXperimental Vehicle (IXV), which is the size of a car, had been due to lift off aboard a rocket at 1300 GMT, but the countdown was stopped 4 minutes and 25 seconds before launch.

“What is happening is that up on the launch base there are 100 or 200 men and women who are looking at these parameters,” ESA said on a live webcast of the launch, adding that it was not immediately clear what had caused the delay.

ESA has said it has a launch window of an hour and 43 minutes, starting at 1300 GMT, which means liftoff could still go ahead if the problem that caused the delay is resolved.

ESA hopes that IXV, which it says cost around 150 million euros ($169.70 million) in design, development and related ground support, which it hopes will pave the way towards the continent’s first reusable space transportation systems.

$1 = 0.8839 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tom Heneghan

