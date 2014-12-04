FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gusty winds delay NASA's Orion spaceship test flight
December 4, 2014 / 1:15 PM / 3 years ago

Gusty winds delay NASA's Orion spaceship test flight

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 4 (Reuters) - The launch of NASA’s Orion deep-space capsule for a test flight around Earth was delayed on Thursday due to gusty winds at the launch site.

Liftoff of the United Launch Alliance Delta 4 Heavy rocket and Orion capsule from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida had been targeted for 7:05 a.m. EST (1205 GMT).

If the launch cannot take place by 9:44 a.m. EST (1444 GMT), it could be rescheduled for Friday.

“There is high optimism that we’ll be able to launch today,” said NASA launch commentator Michael Curie.

Launch was delayed first by a boat that wandered in the restricted zone beneath the rocket’s intended flight path and then by gusty winds at the seaside spaceport. (Reporting by Irene Klotz, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

