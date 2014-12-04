FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Technical problem delays NASA Orion capsule launch till Friday
December 4, 2014

Technical problem delays NASA Orion capsule launch till Friday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 4 (Reuters) - The launch of NASA’s deep-space Orion capsule on a test flight around Earth was delayed on Thursday after a last-minute technical problem with its rocket, NASA said.

Unable to resolve the problem before the end of Thursday’s two-and-a-half hour launch period, Orion’s test flight was postponed. United Launch Alliance, partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing that builds and flies the Delta 4, plans to try again at 7:05 a.m. EST/1205 GMT on Friday. (Reporting by Irene Klotz)

