Supply craft cannot dock with space station - Russian space agency

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - An unmanned cargo ship will not be able to dock with the International Space Station because of problems after it launched, the head of the Russian space agency said on Wednesday.

Igor Komarov, head of Roscosmos, listed a series of problems that had made the Progress freighter tumble out of control since early on Tuesday and added: “Because of this, the craft’s continued flight and its docking with the ISS is not possible.” (Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elzabeth Piper)