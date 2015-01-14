FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Crew evacuates U.S. section of space station after leak-agencies
January 14, 2015 / 11:41 AM / 3 years ago

Crew evacuates U.S. section of space station after leak-agencies

MOSCOW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The crew of the International Space Station evacuated its U.S. section on Tuesday because of a leak of “harmful substances” from the cooling system, Russian news agencies reported.

They quoted an official at the Russian space agency Roscosmos as saying the situation was now under control and all six crew - three Russians, two Americans and an Italian - were safe in the Russian section of the orbiting station.

Interfax news agency said there had been an ammonia leak. (Reporting by Timothy Heritage, Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

