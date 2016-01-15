FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spacewalk called off after possible leak in U.S. astronaut's helmet
January 15, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Spacewalk called off after possible leak in U.S. astronaut's helmet

Irene Klotz

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan 15 (Reuters) - NASA called off a spacewalk on Friday at the International Space Station after one of the astronauts reported a possible leak in his spacesuit helmet, the U.S. space agency said.

Tim Peake, who on the mission became first astronaut from Britain to walk in space, and U.S. astronaut Timothy Kopra, had finished the primary goal of their outing when Kopra reported a water bubble had formed in his helmet.

NASA said the crew is not in any danger. (Editing by Letitia Stein)

