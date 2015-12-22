FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off on first flight since June accident
December 22, 2015 / 1:37 AM / 2 years ago

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasts off on first flight since June accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Dec 21 (Reuters) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from its Florida launch pad on Monday with a payload of communications satellites, marking the company’s first flight since a June accident that destroyed a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station.

The upgraded 23-story-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station at about 8:30 p.m. EST/0133 GMT on a satellite-delivery mission for customer ORBCOMM and a test flight of a booster rocket return-and-landing system.

A smooth mission would provide a major boost to privately owned Space Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, the California-based company founded and operated by high-tech entrepreneur Elon Musk. (Reporting by Joe Skipper at Cape Canaveral; Additional reporting and writing by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Mary Milliken)

