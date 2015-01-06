REFILE-Launch of SpaceX rocket from Florida called off

(Fixes name SpaceX in headline)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Jan 6 ( Reuters) - The launch of a Space Exploration Technologies Falcon 9 rocket from Florida was called off at the last minute on Tuesday due to an undisclosed technical problem, NASA said.

The rocket, carrying a Dragon cargo ship for the International Space Station, was due to lift off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

But with two minutes left in the countdown, a computer triggered an automatic abort, NASA launch commentator George Diller said.

The next opportunity for launch is at 5:09 a.m. EST/1009 GMT on Friday. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)