NASA chief says SpaceX explosion will not deter human space flight program

June 28 (Reuters) - NASA Administrator Charles Bolden said Sunday’s explosion shortly after liftoff of unmanned SpaceX rocket carrying supplies to the International Space Station will not deter the agency’s human spaceflight program.

He said the commercial cargo program was designed to accommodate the loss of cargo vehicles. “We will work closely with SpaceX to understand what happened, fix the problem and return to flight,” Bolden said in a statement. (Reporting by Eric Beech in Washington; Editing by Frances Kerry)