By Irene Klotz
| CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Feb 19 Countdown clocks
were ticking down on Sunday for the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9
rocket from a historic launchpad leased from NASA at the Kennedy
Space Center in Florida.
Blastoff of Space Exploration Technology Corp's Falcon 9
rocket is targeted for 9:38 a.m. local time/1438 GMT on a
mission to fly supplies and science experiments to the
International Space Station.
SpaceX scrubbed its first launch attempt on Saturday seconds
before liftoff due to concerns about the steering system in the
rocket's upper stage, the company said.
SpaceX founder and Chief Executive Elon Musk wrote on
Twitter after the delay, "99% likely to be fine ... but that 1%
chance isn't worth rolling the dice. Better to wait a day."
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration, which
hired SpaceX to fly cargo to the station after the shuttle
program ended, will closely monitor Sunday's launch to learn
more about SpaceX's operations before it clears the company to
fly NASA astronauts on SpaceX rockets.
"We're going in and listening to their launches and getting
smart so we can have intelligent discussions with them and offer
feedback about how things might be different if you're launching
people," Stephen Payne, NASA's launch integration manager for
the commercial space taxi program, said in an interview.
SpaceX and Boeing are scheduled to begin flying crew
to the station by the end of 2018. But a Government
Accountability Office report last week said both firms face
technical hurdles that likely will delay their programs.
This is the first time SpaceX is launching a rocket from
Kennedy Space Center's historic Launch Complex 39A, which was
originally built for the 1960s-era Apollo moon program and later
repurposed for the space shuttles.
SpaceX leased the pad from NASA in 2014 and is spending
upwards of $100 million to ready it for a variety of NASA,
commercial and military launches, SpaceX President Gwynne
Shotwell said.
"It means a lot to see the pad just not sit and waste away,"
Kennedy Space Center director Bob Cabana told reporters.
SpaceX hopes to have its second Florida launchpad, located
at the nearby Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, back in
operation this summer. That pad was heavily damaged in a Sept. 1
rocket explosion.
