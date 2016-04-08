SpaceX rocket blasts off on cargo delivery run for NASA

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 8 (Reuters) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Friday with a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station and the launch vehicle’s reusable main-stage booster set to attempt a quick return landing on an ocean platform, NASA said.

The liftoff at 4:43 p.m. from Cape Canaveral marked the resumption of resupply flights by privately owned Space Exploration Technologies for NASA following a launch accident in June 2015 that claimed a different cargo payload for the space station.