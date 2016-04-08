FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SpaceX rocket blasts off on cargo delivery run for NASA
April 8, 2016

SpaceX rocket blasts off on cargo delivery run for NASA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., April 8 (Reuters) - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Florida on Friday with a cargo ship bound for the International Space Station and the launch vehicle’s reusable main-stage booster set to attempt a quick return landing on an ocean platform, NASA said.

The liftoff at 4:43 p.m. from Cape Canaveral marked the resumption of resupply flights by privately owned Space Exploration Technologies for NASA following a launch accident in June 2015 that claimed a different cargo payload for the space station.

Reporting by Irene Klotz from Cape Canaveral; Editing by Steve Gorman and Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
