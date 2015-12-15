FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rocket with three-man crew blasts off to space station
#Industrials
December 15, 2015 / 11:26 AM / 2 years ago

Rocket with three-man crew blasts off to space station

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAIKONUR, Kazakhstan, Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Russian Soyuz rocket carrying a three-man international crew, including Britain’s first professional astronaut, Tim Peake, blasted off on Tuesday from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

The rocket carrying the Soyuz TMA-19M spaceship lifted off at 1703 p.m. local time (1103 GMT), beginning its six-hour journey to the International Space Station, and successfully reached its designated orbit about 9 minutes later. (Reporting by Shamil Zhumatov; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

