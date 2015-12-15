Spaceship carrying three-man crew docks with space station, NASA TV reports

Dec 15 (Reuters) - A Soyuz spacecraft carrying a Russian, an American and a Briton docked with the International Space Station on Tuesday, slightly more than six hours after blasting off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Commander Yuri Malenchenko manually controlled the approach and docking process, which was completed at 1733 GMT. Two other crew members are NASA astronaut Tim Kopra and Briton Tim Peake, the first professional astronaut representing the United Kingdom. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov, editing by Larry King)