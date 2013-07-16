FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NASA aborts spacewalk after water leak in astronaut's helmet
July 16, 2013 / 1:26 PM / in 4 years

NASA aborts spacewalk after water leak in astronaut's helmet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., July 16 (Reuters) - A spacewalk to work on the International Space Station ended after an hour on Tuesday when water started building up inside an astronaut’s helmet, NASA officials said.

U.S. astronaut Chris Cassidy and Italy’s Luca Parmitano were less than an hour into a planned six-hour outing when Parmitano reported water in his helmet.

“My head is really wet and I have a feeling it’s increasing,” Parmitano radioed to flight controllers in Houston.

The cause of the leak was not immediately clear. (Reporting by Irene Klotz; Editing by Kevin Gray, Doina Chiacu)

