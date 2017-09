ALMATY, March 2 (Reuters) - A Soyuz capsule carrying NASA astronaut Scott Kelly and Russian cosmonauts Mikhail Kornienko and Sergey Volkov landed in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, NASA television reported.

The landing took place in a steppe near the Kazakh city of Zhezkazgan at 10:26 local time (0426 GMT), it said. A search and rescue team has located the capsule. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Richard Pullin)