Orbital's Antares rocket blasts off from Virginia - NASA

Oct 17 (Reuters) - An unmanned Antares rocket owned by Orbital ATK Inc blasted off from Virginia on Monday with a cargo ship for the International Space Station, marking the booster's return to flight two years after a previous version exploded during liftoff.

The 14-story tall rocket, powered by a pair of new Russian-made engines, blasted off from Wallops Island, Virginia, at 7:45 p.m. EDT (2345 GMT), a NASA TV broadcast showed. (Reporting by Irene Klotz in Cape Canaveral, Florida; Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Sandra Maler)