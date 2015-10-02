FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Atlas rocket blasts off with Mexican communications satellite
October 2, 2015 / 10:40 AM / 2 years ago

Atlas rocket blasts off with Mexican communications satellite

Irene Klotz

1 Min Read

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Oct 2 (Reuters) - An unmanned Atlas 5 rocket blasted off from a seaside launch pad in Florida on Friday to put a communications satellite into orbit for Mexico.

The 195-foot (59-meter) tall rocket, built and flown by United Launch Alliance, a partnership of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, lifted off at 6:28 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. Launch was delayed 20 minutes to allow time for a wayward boat to clear away from the rocket’s flight safety zone.

Perched on top of the rocket was the Boeing-built Morelos-3 communications satellite, a duplicate of a spacecraft lost during a Russian Proton rocket launch in May.

It was the 100th launch for ULA since its formation in 2006, all of which have been successful. (Reporting by Irene Klotz, editing by Larry King)

