10 months ago
SpaceX says rocket accident probe focusing on fueling system flaw
October 28, 2016 / 10:20 PM / 10 months ago

SpaceX says rocket accident probe focusing on fueling system flaw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - SpaceX said on Friday its investigation of the cause of a Sept. 1 explosion that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket is focusing on a possible flaw in the fueling system.

The space launch company led by billionaire Elon Musk said it has not confirmed the cause of a failure in the fueling system. However, the company said in a statement that during testing at a facility in Texas it had replicated a failure of a pressurized vessel inside the rocket's liquid oxygen tank that is similar to the failure believed to have occurred while helium was being loaded into the rocket.

Reporting By Irene Klotz; Editing by Joseph White and Chris Reese

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
