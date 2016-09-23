SpaceX blast investigation suggests breach in oxygen tank's helium system

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - SpaceX said on Friday a preliminary review of data from the Sept 1 blast that destroyed a Falcon 9 rocket suggested a large breach in the cryogenic helium system within a liquid oxygen tank.

The space services company is investigating the root of the launch pad fire, which destroyed the rocket and an Israeli communications satellite that it was due to lift into orbit from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

In a blog post, SpaceX said it anticipates returning to flight as early as November. (Reporting by Alexandria Sage; Editing by Bernadette Baum)