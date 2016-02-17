FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
#Market News
February 17, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Spain's Abengoa says has cash needs of 826 mln euros for 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa said late on Tuesday it needs 826 million euros ($921.98 million) for this year, not including sales of non-core assets, and a further 304 million euros in 2017.

The engineering and renewable company, close to becoming the country’s biggest bankruptcy, also said that this year it needs new financial guarantees of 525 million euros in order to develop existing projects. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

