Spain's Abengoa says has cash needs of 826 mln euros for 2016

MADRID, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Spain’s Abengoa said late on Tuesday it needs 826 million euros ($921.98 million) for this year, not including sales of non-core assets, and a further 304 million euros in 2017.

The engineering and renewable company, close to becoming the country’s biggest bankruptcy, also said that this year it needs new financial guarantees of 525 million euros in order to develop existing projects. ($1 = 0.8959 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)