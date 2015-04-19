FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's ACS wins contracts worth total 382 mln euros
April 19, 2015 / 7:00 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's ACS wins contracts worth total 382 mln euros

Reuters Staff

MADRID, April 19 (Reuters) - Spanish building and services company ACS said on Sunday it had won several contracts in the United States worth a total of 382 million euros ($412.75 million).

The awards included road improvement work in the state of Florida, the building of a section of a ring-road in Orlando, and the renovation of a viaduct in Massachusetts for 144 million euros.

The group said it also won a 41 million euro contract at a waste-water pumping station in California.

$1 = 0.9255 euros Reporting By Elisabeth O'Leary

