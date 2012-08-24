FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain not in talks over European sovereign aid -Deputy PM
#Market News
August 24, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 5 years

Spain not in talks over European sovereign aid -Deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Spain is not in talks with the euro zone over financial assistance to lower its borrowing costs, Spain’s deputy prime minister said on Friday.

“The spokesman for Economic Affairs of the European Commission, in case there was any doubt, signalled that the Commission was not maintaining any negotiation with Spain beyond the aid to the banks,” Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said at a news conference after the weekly cabinet meeting.

“There is no negotiation under way... The spokesman for economic affairs says it and I confirm it today.”

