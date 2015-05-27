FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Spanish air traffic controllers to strike over four days in June
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
May 27, 2015 / 12:20 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Spanish air traffic controllers to strike over four days in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, background)

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - Spanish air traffic controllers are to strike over four days in June, a union spokeswoman said on Wednesday, in a dispute over penalties given by airport operator AENA to controllers for a strike in 2010.

They will strike on June 8, 10, 12 and 14 for two hours each morning and two hours each afternoon across the country, she said, saying this was in response to the sanctions handed down by AENA to 61 air controllers in Barcelona.

The strike action will begin as Spain starts its summer tourism season and threatens to disrupt an industry that accounts for over 10 percent of economic output.

AENA had no comment.

Five years ago, the government called in the army to take over control towers to try to break up a strike by air traffic controllers which paralysed airports and stranded thousands of passengers.

The 2010 wildcat strike was the result of a dispute over pay and conditions with airports authority AENA. The controllers gave no warning before starting their walkout and consequently suffered a backlash from the Spanish press. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White; editing by John Stonestreet and Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.