Flight system glitch disrupts Madrid airport traffic

MADRID, Aug 30 (Reuters) - A two-hour glitch in the flight planning system at Madrid’s Adolfo Suarez-Madrid Barajas airport caused delays and cancellations on Saturday, a busy weekend when many Spaniards and tourists were due to return from holiday.

Enaire, the state-owned body responsible for air traffic management in Spain, said the problems affected part of the air transit control system it operates. It added that the systems were up and running again shortly after 1230 CET (1030 GMT).

“At no time did this affect (flight) security,” Enaire said in a statement.

About 280 flights of the 2,600 programmed on Saturday in central and northern Spain - the region managed by the Madrid control centre - were affected. A spokeswoman for Enaire did not detail how many of those were cancelled. Local media reported delays of up to about an hour on various flights.

Several newspapers reported that 887 flights had been due to take off or land from Madrid airport on Saturday, and that operations at a number of other Spanish airports in the north of the country had been affected by the glitch.