EU's Almunia says aided countries must meet reccomendations
June 29, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

EU's Almunia says aided countries must meet reccomendations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 29 (Reuters) - Countries which ask for help to reduce tensions in their debt markets or to recapitalise their financial systems must meet economic recommendations posted by Brussels, the EU Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia said on Friday.

“If a country had recommendations ... and the country needs help for its banks or financial system, it is logical that the first thing they’re going to look at is how well they’ve complied with the conditions,” Almunia said during an interview on Spanish television.

