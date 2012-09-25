Spain's Andalucia may seek 4.9 bln euros central gov't aid

MADRID, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Spain’s Andalucia region is studying seeking a 4.9 billion euros emergency credit line from the central government, a spokeswoman for the regional government told Reuters, confirming an earlier statement from the head of regional finances.

If Andalucia was to make official this aid request, it would be the fourth Spanish region to tap an 18-billion-euro mechanism set up by the central government to ease funding problems in Spain’s 17 autonomous communities.

Catalonia, Valencia and Murcia have already said they would seek emergency funds.