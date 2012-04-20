FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain plans biodiesel measure against Argentina
April 20, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

Spain plans biodiesel measure against Argentina

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Spain is planning a measure against Argentina that affects the use of biodiesel in retaliation of the Latin American country’s seizure of a majority stake in oil firm YPF owned by Repsol, the government said on Friday.

Spain’s industry ministry will approve the plan on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria after a weekly cabinet meeting.

Spain has threatened retaliation against Argentina’s decision to expropriate 51 percent of oil company YPF from Spanish-owned Repsol.

