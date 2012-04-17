FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to decide Argentine action on Friday
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Spain to decide Argentine action on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 17 (Reuters) - Spain will decide specific measures against Argentina’s decision to seize control of leading energy company YPF, a unit of Spanish oil major Repsol , at Friday’s cabinet meeting, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is currently in Mexico for the World Economic Forum.

On Monday, Spain promised “clear and strong” action against Argentina for its nationalisation of YPF, but other companies and countries have found it difficult to exert concrete pressure on Argentina on similar matters.

“The most effective sanction in this world ... is the loss of global investor confidence,” Foreign Minister Jose Manual Garcia-Margallo said at an event on Tuesday.

“Argentina has shot itself in the foot,” he said.

In March, U.S. President Barack Obama said he would suspend trade benefits for Argentina because of its non-payment of settlements ordered by a body of the World Bank.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.