UPDATE 6-Spain targets Argentine biodiesel in YPF reprisal
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 3:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 6-Spain targets Argentine biodiesel in YPF reprisal

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Spain is biggest market for Argentine biodiesel
    * Follows Argentine move to seize Repsol's control of YPF
    * Spain had threatened 'consequences' for that move


    By Martin Roberts	
    MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Spain retaliated against
Argentina on Friday for seizing control of Spanish-owned energy
company YPF with a measure that could curtail
multimillion-dollar imports of biodiesel from the Latin American
nation.	
    The Spanish industry ministry will approve a biodiesel plan
later on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de
Santamaria said after a weekly cabinet meeting.	
    She gave no details, but one possibility would be a measure
giving preference to European Union-produced biofuel in meeting
compulsory motor fuel blending requirements. Spain's biodiesel
industry has lobbied for years for such a rule.	
    Industry sources estimate that Spain imported 720,000 tonnes
of biofuel from Argentina in 2011, worth some 750 million euros
(US$990.6 million). Spanish biofuel plants are running at an
estimated 14 percent of capacity.	
    "The goal is to encourage the use of biodiesel of EU
origin," an industry ministry source said.	
    In all, 74 percent of biodiesel used in Spain is imported,
and 90 percent of that comes from Argentina and Indonesia.	
    Spain has threatened "consequences" for Argentina since it
decided to expropriate 51 percent of YPF from Madrid-listed
Repsol. But tough action is difficult against a country
that has been shut out of world debt markets and has ignored
international fines in previous disputes. 	
   Argentine President Cristina Fernandez said on Friday that
her country could use more biodiesel itself if Spain cuts
imports. 	
    "We are in a position to absorb that production," Fernandez
said, adding that her government would not complain to the World
Trade Organization if Spain reduced its pu rchases.	
    Spain bought two-thirds of Argentina's biodiesel exports
between January and March of this year, according to the private
Argentine Biofuels Chamber (Carbio).   	
    "The exclusion of Argentina would have direct, negative
effects on production and sales," said Gustavo Idigoras, an
Argentine biofuels analyst. "The country would have to make a
bigger effort if it lost the Spanish market."	
    Argentina is the world's leading supplier of soyoil and
soy-based biodiesel. More than 12 million tonnes of Argentine
soybeans were used last year to make biodiesel, compared with
total output of some 49 million tonnes in the 2010/11 season.	
        	
  
   	
    Argentina's decision to seize control of YPF has angered key
trade partners who were already losing patience with
protectionist measures by Latin America's No. 3 economy.	
    Karel De Gucht, the European Union's trade commissioner,
wrote to Argentina to express the bloc's "serious concerns about
the overall business and investment climate in Argentina,"
singling out the YPF takeover and import curbs for criticism.	
    "You are certainly aware of the very serious legal
considerations these measures raised from a World Trade
Organization perspective," he said in an April 19 letter
distributed by the EU at a G20 meeting in Washington, DC.	
    "The EU keeps open all possible options to address this
matter," the letter read.	
    Earlier, the European Parliament urged the Commission to
consider reprisals such as the suspension of trade benefits,
mirroring a recent decision by Washington. 	
    U.S. President Barack Obama decided last month to suspend
Argentina from the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences (GSP)
program, which waives import duties on thousands of goods from
developing countries, after it failed to pay compensation awards
in two disputes involving American investors. 	
    Argentina has said it will not pay Repsol the full amount
the Spanish company wants for its stake in YPF, which has been
under intense pressure from Fernandez's center-left government
to increase production.	
    Repsol has said YPF is worth $18 billion as a whole and that
it would seek compensation on that basis. According to Reuters
data, YPF's market capitalization as of Friday was $7.3 billion.	
    One member of the European Parliament, conservative Martin
Callahan from Britain, called on EU foreign ministers to launch
a joint initiative to expel Argentina from the G20.	
    "Hard-hitting words from the EU are only playing to
President (Fernandez's) nationalist agenda, bolstering her
position against the West," Callahan said in a letter to EU High
Representative Catherine Ashton on Friday.	
    Argentine Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino told reporters
in Washington: "This issue has not been and is not being
discussed at the G20."

