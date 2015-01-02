FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Madrid's Atocha evacuated after false bomb threat-police
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 2, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Madrid's Atocha evacuated after false bomb threat-police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Madrid’s Atocha main train station, the scene of a 2004 bomb attack which killed nearly 200 people, was evacuated on Friday after a bomb warning that turned out to be false.

A man on a commuter train had been threatening to blow up himself, and another passenger pulled the emergency brake, a spokeswoman for the Spanish police said. The police said he had no bomb.

Train services were temporarily suspended and will resume shortly. The man was being held for questioning, she said.

A series of bombs planted on Madrid trains by violent Islamists killed 191 people in March 2004.

Reporting By Raquel Castillo; Writing by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.