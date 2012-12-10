FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's Treasury to sell up to 5.5 bln euros in paper this week
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 1:15 PM / in 5 years

Spain's Treasury to sell up to 5.5 bln euros in paper this week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Spain’s Treasury plans to auction up to 5.5 billion euros in government paper this week, the government said on Monday.

The Treasury said it would auction between 2.5 billion euros and 3.5 billion euros of 12-month and 18-month bills on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the Treasury will sell 1.0 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros of three bonds. They are an Oct. 31, 2015 bond with a 3.75 percent coupon; a July 30, 2017 bond with a 5.5 percent coupon; and a July 30, 2040 bond with a 4.9 percent coupon.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.