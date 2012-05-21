FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain hires Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit banks
May 21, 2012 / 11:27 AM / 5 years ago

Spain hires Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s government has hired the consultancies Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger to audit its ailing banks, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The valuation will be carried out in two steps. Firstly, the auditors will stress test the entire sector by the end of June.

Secondly, the government will hire three independent auditors to review in detail and indvidually the banks’ health.

The results will be made public within the next few months, the ministry said.

