FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to extend incentives for automobile purchases
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2013 / 4:31 PM / 5 years ago

Spain to extend incentives for automobile purchases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Friday his government will spend 150 million euros ($200.61 million) to extend an incentive programme for automobile purchases.

The programme, known as PIVE, was to expire this month. It involves a 2,000 euro price break on purchases of new cars when the buyer turns in a car that is at least 12 years old. Last year the incentives helped to lessen the fall in car sales in a deep recession in Spain.

Rajoy was speaking at a news conference in Chile, where he is attending a summit of Latin American and European leaders. ($1 = 0.7477 euros) (Writing by Fiona Ortiz in Madrid)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.