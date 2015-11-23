Spain to extend car subsidy scheme beyond election

MADRID, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The Spanish government, facing an election next month, plans to extend a car purchase subsidy scheme that has massively boosted sales until the middle of next year, a source at the Industry Ministry said on Monday.

Spain has renewed these state subsidies several times in recent years, and car sales have grown for the past 26 months in a row, helping contribute to an economic recovery after a prolonged slump.

The plan, which offers consumers funds towards a new car when turning in an old one, was last extended by the government in May with a 225-million-euro ($238 million) package.

It was due to expire at the end of the year but will be extended until July 31, 2016, using leftover funds from the May package, the ministry source said.

The source confirmed comments made by Industry Ministry official Begona Cristeto earlier on Monday and reported by Spanish media.

Spain’s parliament has been dissolved ahead of the Dec. 20 election, but cabinet ministers can still approve some measures.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s centre-right People’s Party (PP) is starting to gain ground in some opinion polls, though still seems far from securing another majority.

The car scrappage scheme aims to reduce the number of older vehicles on the road, improving road safety and supporting the car industry. Consumers get around 750 euros in subsidies per car from the state, in addition to similar discounts from car manufacturers as part of the scheme. ($1 = 0.9437 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Heinrich)