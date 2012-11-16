Spain bad bank attracting interest from int'l investors-source

MADRID, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Spain’s bad bank is generating a lot of interest amongst international investors, an economy ministry source said.

The bad bank would be possible with only domestic participation but non-resident investors gave the vehicle credibility, the source said.

Talks with domestic investors were ongoing, and the government hopes to meet five investment banks as of Monday in the search of private interest, the source added. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Clare Kane)