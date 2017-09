MADRID, March 27 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb, where Spanish lenders transferred around 50 billion euros of real estate assets as part of their efforts to clean up balance sheets, on Thursday reported a 261 million euros ($359.8 million) loss for 2013.

Sareb said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were 1.2 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7254 Euros) (Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)