FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's "bad bank" posts loss of 472 mln euros before tax in 2015
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 31, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Spain's "bad bank" posts loss of 472 mln euros before tax in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spain’s “bad bank” Sareb on Thursday posted a loss before tax of 472 million euros ($537 million) in 2015 as it booked new charges to cover for its loans portfolio.

Created in 2013, Sareb took on 50 billion euros in land, buildings and loans from bailed-out lenders with a goal of drawing a line under Spain’s banking and property woes and sell assets back to the market.

But the vehicle has been struggling since then with a complex business and financial structure.

It said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was 1.24 billion euros after a revised 1.73 billion euros a year earlier.

That translated into a tiny 0.33 million-euro profit but only thanks to tax credits.

Sareb also said it had made in 2015 additional provisions of 2.04 billion euros and would propose to shareholders the conversion of 2.17 billion euros in subordinated debt into capital. ($1 = 0.8790 euros)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.